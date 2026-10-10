The measure would establish a separate tax regime for pensions paid by recognized international organizations to individuals who are Greek tax residents.

Greece is preparing to introduce a special 15% flat tax on pensions paid by international organizations, potentially handing a significant financial advantage to retirees who, in some cases, enjoyed exemptions from national income taxes throughout their working lives.

The measure, included in Article 291 of draft legislation released for public consultation by Greece’s Ministry of National Economy and Finance, would establish a separate tax regime for pensions paid by recognized international organizations to individuals who are Greek tax residents.

Unlike ordinary pensioners, whose income is subject to Greece’s progressive income-tax system, eligible beneficiaries would pay a fixed 15% regardless of how large their pensions are.

Payment of the flat tax would fully discharge their Greek income-tax liability on those pension payments, effectively shielding them from the higher marginal rates applicable to other retirees.

Α potentially contentious distinction within Greece’s pension-tax system

The proposed arrangement highlights a potentially contentious distinction within Greece’s pension-tax system.

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Employees of many international organizations benefit from exemptions from national income taxes under international treaties and agreements. Such arrangements are designed to protect the independence of international institutions and ensure consistent treatment of their personnel across member countries.

But the new Greek provision raises a different question: Should individuals who may have spent their careers receiving tax-exempt salaries also benefit from preferential taxation after retirement?

The financial implications could be substantial, particularly for recipients of generous international pensions.

Under the proposed system, a retiree receiving an annual pension of €50,000, equivalent to approximately $58,000, would pay €7,500 in Greek income tax. Someone receiving €100,000 annually would owe €15,000.

By contrast, ordinary Greek pensioners face progressive taxation, with higher portions of income subject to increasingly steep marginal rates.

The provision would apply to pensions paid by international organizations that Greece has formally joined through agreements ratified by Parliament. Eligibility would depend on Greek tax residency rather than nationality, potentially extending the benefit to foreign retirees living in Greece.

The proposal leaves important questions unanswered

Scheduled to take effect in the 2027 tax year, the proposal comes as Greece continues to balance efforts to attract internationally mobile residents with longstanding concerns about tax fairness.

Greece has already introduced preferential tax arrangements aimed at attracting foreign pensioners and wealthy individuals, part of a broader strategy to draw capital and residents from abroad.

Yet the latest proposal leaves important questions unanswered.

The government has not specified how many retirees would qualify, the aggregate value of their pensions or the potential impact on public revenue.

Those figures would be essential to assessing whether the measure represents a narrowly targeted adjustment to the taxation of international pensions or another exception benefiting a relatively privileged group.